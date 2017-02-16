Afghanistan to play series against Ireland in India

Afghanistan’s Indian coach Lalchand Rajput has revealed that India will host matches between Afghanistan and Ireland next month.

Speaking to media, Rajput said, “We are playing three T-20 matches, 5 ODIs, and a 4-day match against Ireland at the Greater Noida Stadium next month.”

The ICC has recently cleared Greater Noida as a venue for the international matches.

West Indies and Ireland’s former coach Phil Simmons will be Afghanistan’s bowling consultant. Interestingly, former Sri Lankan pace bowler Chaminda Vaas was Afghanistan’s first choice as its bowling coach.

Rajput said, “We were looking at a bowling coach and Chaminda Vaas was the other one but (ultimately we) finalised on Simmons”.