US consul general calls on Punjab’s minister for women development

US Consul General Yuiry Fedkiw called on Punjab Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheed Ud Din here on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The minister apprised the US consul general about the steps taken for the betterment and empowerment of women in detail. She said that the more the women will be empowered, the more the country will progress. “The government has taken a number of revolutionary measures to bring women into the mainstream,” Hameeda Waheed said.

She said that the Punjab government had enabled the women to play an active role in every field of life. “A programme of skill development has been implemented to provide occupational skills to women in the province,” she said. Waheed hoped that the development and welfare projects of the government would bring significant change in the country.

Consul General Fedkiw lauded the measures taken by the Punjab government for the empowerment of women and development of other sectors. He appreciated the legislation passed in the Punjab Assembly for the protection of women. He also briefed the minister about the USAID programme in detail.

He said that under the programme, scholarships are being provided to academically talented but economically disadvantaged women. He informed the minister about the USAID support programme for women in the field of energy, engineering, and gender equality. He hoped that the already close cooperation would continue and expand in the future.

Fedkiw also strongly condemned the bomb blast outside the Punjab Assembly and expressed deep sympathies with the aggrieved families.