The CSS and Sea Blindness

The first Central Superior Services (CSS) examination under revised syllabus was conducted earlier this year. Only 202 out of 9643 candidates qualified the written examination. These successful few will now undergo medical and psychological tests which are likely to cause further screening. In terms of percentage, the success rate in written examination shows a depressing 2.09. While the result puts the country’s education system in poor light, the purpose of this discourse is the want of a crucial yet missing aspect in revised curriculum of the CSS examination which is the National Maritime Sector.

For instance, the national maritime sector encompassing both, economic and military dimension and developments in the Asia-Pacific region are little known subjects across Pakistan. Had it not been for CPEC, the name “Gawadar” may not have found even a mention in the mainstream political discourse much less in electronic media. The country still does not have a “maritime vision” while the subject is all together missing from the manifestos of every major political party. Terms like CPEC, Gawadar, Arabian Sea, maritime security etc have frequently appeared in the print media over the past one year or so. Even then, a great percentage of public office holders would surely be found less than familiar with what ‘sea’ or ‘maritime commerce’ means for Pakistan.

Despite being a current issue of discussion in most world capitals, the geopolitical trends in the Asia-Pacific find only a fleeting reference in the syllabus of CSS (IR contemporary issues). There is no gainsaying that the region of Asia-Pacific has, and continues to fuel economic growth in larger Asia. It has precipitated a shift in the global economic centre of gravity from Atlantic to this region. The critical need to protect sea lines of communication and scamper to grab sea based resources through claims and counter claims over wider sea expanse has concurrently given rise to friction. It has drawn in more naval and maritime forces than at any other time in contemporary history. The US, China, India, Australia and Pakistan are all understandably concentrating their naval power and focusing strategies in the region.

A new era of geo-politics, cooperation and contest is underway in the region. This is manifest in flexing of naval muscle, expanding alliances and establishing a toehold in the Indian Ocean Islands in furtherance of strategic maritime interests. An ever expanding network of joint USN-IN operations in Indo-Pacific, operational integration of Arihant, India’s first nuclear submarine with Indian navy, establishment of first overseas military base by India in the Island of Seychelles, a New Delhi’s first tri-services command in Andaman-Nicobar Island are only some of the striking developments. These will have a definitive and cumulative impact in shaping the region’s maritime security environment and larger world in future.

On November 14, the first Chinese cargo ship docked at Gawadar. A day earlier, the prime minister, accompanied by chief of the army staff and chief of the naval staff inaugurated the port of Gawadar. The inauguration marked the operationalisation and opening of commercial activities at the port. As CPEC matures, the national maritime security will increasingly define the economic fate of Pakistan. The success of CPEC will hinge on a fully functional port of Gawadar, the hub of all commercial activity. It will as much depend on safety and security provided to the maritime commerce of China, Pakistan and other countries travelling through sea lines of the Indian Ocean. Needless to mention, CPEC will add up to the predominant part of Pakistan’s trade already shipped through the sea.

The unraveling geo-politics and maritime security, the impact of maritime sector on Pakistan’s national economy as well as significance of Gawadar-CPEC are all too important issues to be ignored in any major prospective national decision making process. Yet like several other countries, Pakistan remains mired in what is termed as, “sea blindness”- also “maritime blindness”. It refers to a state where large segments of population are ignorant or unmindful of oceans and attendant matters. For reasons some of which are cited here, most of Asia is turning towards sea.

Both India and United States view CPEC as inimical to their strategic interests in the region. Wary of China’s presence in the Indian Ocean, the US and India have already reached a momentous accord, the Logistic Sharing Agreement (LSA) which virtually amounts to war pact. The agreement will provide ease of operations and improve sustainability of the US navy. With CPEC advancing, China is also tipped to become a two ocean navy. It has already set a foothold in the Arabian Sea.

Adding to such developments is the change of guard in Washington. The newly elected US President Trump has already declared that Hindus and India will be “America’s best friends”. Just what the duo of two extreme right wing leaders in Trump-Modi could do to undermine Pakistan’s interests and security cannot be over-emphasised. India’s far-right ultra-nationalist Hindu Sena outfit is jubilant over the success of Mr. Trump. An emboldened government in New Delhi is meanwhile aggressively shifting to war mode with Pakistan.

Over the past two decades and as part of its corporate responsibility, Pakistan Navy has made concerted efforts to expand its national outreach. This has included consequential initiatives like moving Pakistan Navy War College from Karachi to Lahore, holding large-scale multinational naval exercises, increased interaction with academia, especially in Punjab, instituting joint seminars in collaboration with public sector universities etc. A revised National Maritime Policy and Strategy is understood to have been finalized by the Naval Headquarters/Ministry of Defence. The first Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan is also anticipated to be published in due course. The doctrine will provide an overarching view of Pakistan’s maritime sector, maritime security and peace/war time roles expected of Pakistan Navy.

Given the progressing developments and its importance for Pakistan, the present and future public office bearers owe a responsibility to the nation. They must ensure that maritime domain does not escape their attention. Its inclusion in the CSS examination syllabus and institution of appropriate module in the training at the civil services academy is an indispensable and urgent national need. It is time to adopt novel approach and inject new thinking in our national psyche that has for long remained land centric. It can gain considerable momentum if juvenile brains are prepared in time for what is going to be the real battle ground in twenty first century-the Indo-Pacific region. The verse of national poet Iqbal resonates fittingly: