Taher Shah’s ‘Angel’ wins an international award

Eye To Eye sensation Taher Shah has been dropping hints regarding some “phenomenal” news for quite some time now. In fact, his management team recently took to Twitter to tease followers about an honour of some sort that Taher has received in the US.

About a month ago, they posted the following Tweet and we could barely believe it, “Dear All, The Phenomenal Honour News *ANGEL* Song Video Wins The Award In USA..Details Will Publish Soon. Stay tuned Managements Team.”

But now, the details of this honour are here. Apparently, Taher’s song Angel has won an APEX Award 2017, which is a short film and music video festival held in the States.

Taher has released an entire video of himself receiving the award in the Iconic from the East category at the APEX Awards ceremony.

TAHER SHAH **ANGEL** SONG WINS APEX AWARD 2017, USA For More Details Visit:https://t.co/kkAJ4We7R6 With Respect,

Management’s Team pic.twitter.com/Ea67HKN4io — Taher Shah (@TaherShahh) February 14, 2017

The entertainer also talked about his upcoming project, a Hollywood movie titled Eye to Eye in the same video.