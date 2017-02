ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has resumed the hearing of Panama case Wednesday (Today) after a break of two weeks.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case.

Salman Akram Raja, the counsel of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz is presenting his arguments.

Earlier, the hearing was adjourned as Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed suffered a heart problem.