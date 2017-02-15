Sindh govt to introduce anti-corruption agency law

Sindh government—in order to expand the scope of anti-corruption establishment (ACE)—has decided to introduce the proposed Sindh Anti-Corruption Agency Act and rules.

This was decided in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House, said a statement Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the ACE Chairman Ghulam Qadir Thebo and officers concerned.

Salient features of the proposed act include recovery of illegal gain through court and the imposition of fine not less than illegal gain derived.

On conviction, accused shall stand disqualified from being elected as a member of parliament/provincial assembly and shall not be eligible to hold any public office for a period of 10 years.

The features of the proposed rules are the constitution of the executive board of the agency headed by the chairman; appointment of public prosecutors and power of an anti-corruption court to attach property.

The chief minister directed the chairman to send the proposed act and rules to the law department for vetting; afterwards, he would chair a meeting with his legal team to finalise it, adding that the NAB was encroaching powers of the anti-corruption agency of the provincial government.

Under the 18th amendment, only the provincial government is competent enough to exercise anti-corruption powers. “I am going to enhance its scope further so that corruption could be eliminated from the provincial government” he added.