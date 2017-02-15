Shabnam wants film industry’s revival

KPC presents Sindhi Ajrak, bouquet and gifts to film star of yesteryears

Famous film star of yesteryears Shabnam has stressed the need of team work for the revival and development of Pakistani film industry.

Speaking at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), she also presented her services in this very regard. Film star Mustafa Qureshi, KPC president Siraj Ahmed and secretary Maqsood Yousfi were also present on the occasion. Shabnam said that if her contribution would benefit the Pakistan film industry then she would certainly offer her services and act as well.

She was of the view that she alone cannot do anything for the revival and development of the film industry in Pakistan and that this task requires a team work. Shabnam recalled her first visit to Pakistan from Bangladesh in the year 2012 and spoke of the immense love of the people. “Today I found more love,” she added.

Tears rolled out from her eyes when she spoke of her late husband Robin Ghosh – himself a celebrated music director. The traditional Sindhi Ajrak, bouquet and other gifts were presented to her. Shabnam who is residing in Bangladesh these days, had worked in numerous hit films in the past in Pakistan.