Rangers DG reviews security arrangements

KARACHI: Pakistan-Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed chaired a high-level meeting, according to a spokesman here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the security arrangements to ensure law and order situation in Karachi in the wake of the recent acts of terrorism in the country were discussed.

A strategy was evolved for further coordination and cohesion among the law enforcement agencies so as to effectively tackle with any danger of terrorist act.

The meeting was also attended by the Police Inspector General, Karachi Additional Inspector General, CTD Additional Inspector General and the senior officials of the paramilitary force.