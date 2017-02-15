Qul of martyred policemen held

Qul of DIG Traffic Lahore Syed Ahmad Mobin, SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal and other policemen martyred in the Charing Cross blast was held here at R A Bazar, Cantonment, on Wednesday.

Additional IG Operations Arif Nawaz, Additional IG Training Usman Khattak, CCPO Lahore Capt (r) Amin Vains, Punjab DIG Investigation Ch Shafiq Ahmad, DIG Investigation Sultan Chaudhry, former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, former Punjab governor Muhammad Sarwar, SPs, DSPs of all divisions, family members and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the Qul.

On the occasion, police officers paid glowing tribute to DIG Traffic Syed Ahmad Mobin and SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal and said that they were honest, hardworking, and committed police officers and that their services would be remembered.