Punjab governor approves drug amendment act

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana on Tuesday signed the amended drug act into law for implementation across the province.

After the approval from the governor, the Punjab government has issued a gazette notification as well.

Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals companies and chemists continued their protest against the new drug act as medical stores remained closed for the second day in several cities of the province.

The pharmacists and chemists observed a black day against Monday’s bombing that killed 14 people and left 100 others injured.

Rajwana also approved the amendment in local bodies act, Home Economics University act, land record authority act, civil administration act, and property act.