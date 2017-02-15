PSL final will take place in Lahore, PCB notifies govt

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday reiterated its resolve to hold the PSL final in Lahore.

“We have told the government that we are organising the PSL final in Lahore,” PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan told media.

He said that a monitoring team comprising foreigners would visit Lahore in the next few days to review the security situation.

Meanwhile, PSL Chairman Najam Sethi said that a new draft would be presented to respective franchises and their players on Feb 22 to make a decision on whether or not the PSL final would be held in Lahore.