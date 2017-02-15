PM chairs meeting in Islamabad, discusses current security situation

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the current security situation in the country.

The recent Lahore blast and the Quetta blast were also discussed.

He said, “The state has zero tolerance policy when it comes to these terror attacks.”

The PM strongly condemned the attacks in Mohmand Agency, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

The people in the country have sacrificed their lives in these terror attacks. The authorities are continuously in a fight against terror.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Zaman Bajwa, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were also present at the meeting.