KB to connect city, art, people

Focusing on youth, KB plans to reach city’s 20% population

The Karachi Biennale 2017 (KB) will be the city’s largest and inclusive yearlong art event with the aim to connect art, the city of Karachi and its people.

Its primary objective is to showcase the Art from Pakistan, the region and the rest of the world in exhibitions to a wider audience, which will include art enthusiasts from the country and overseas.

JS Group is committed to expanding the audience to ‘the man on the street’, for which an extensive public outreach programme has been undertaken.

A prestigious award “Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation Karachi Biennale Jury Prize” for Karachi Biennale 2017 and 2019 will also be awarded to one of the artists at each Biennale for the most outstanding work presented.

The prize will be selected by an independent jury of eminent local and international art professionals.

An event introducing the theme, objectives and programme of the upcoming Biennale took place at Frere Hall recently.

Mahvash Siddiqui being the patron in chief of the Karachi Biennale and Chairperson of the Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation was given a vote of thanks for all her support to help bridge the gap between residents of Karachi.