Karachi best city for investment

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that the prevailing situation in Karachi is very conducive for investment.

He was talking to National Assembly’s Committee on Finance, Revenue and Privatisation Chairman Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Zubair pointed out that in the wake of improvement in law and order in the metropolis, the situation for investment has become very conducive.

He said that we would have to ensure that Karachi get a prominent place on the world map as far as economic activities are concerned. He stated that Karachi was the economic and commercial hub of the country and its progress in the realms of commercial activities would be beneficial for the entire country.

He said that the government is extending every cooperation to the foreign investors as well. The governor pointed out that in the past negative image of Karachi was portrayed but today the situation has changed altogether with the improvement in the law and order situation in the metropolis. This is also being acknowledged by the visitors from abroad, he remarked.