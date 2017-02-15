Jamaat-ul-Ahrar targeting Pakistan from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan: MoFA

An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad has met Afghan Deputy Head of Mission Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi to address terrorist attacks in Pakistan by militant groups operating in Afghanistan, according to a press release issued by MoFA.

United Nations and European Commission (UN&EC) Additional Secretary Tasnim Aslam raised the “grave concern [Pakistan has] about the continuing terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil by the terrorist outfit Jumaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) [operating] from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” the release read.

Aslam also informed Yousafi that Afghan authorities had been informed “earlier” about “actionable intelligence” where Pakistan pressed Afghanistan “to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and [facilitators] operating from its territory,” the statement read.

The additional secretary also shared an ‘aide-memoire’ with the Afghan deputy head of mission, which contained “details of the terrorist attacks and supporting information”.

Afghan Deputy Head of Mission called in

