Imran’s criticism of police force shameful, regrettable: Marriyum

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s criticism of the police force which had rendered remarkable sacrifices in the war against terrorism was highly regrettable.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that officers and jawans had laid down their lives in that war, but Imran’s condemnation of martyrs, who were yet to be buried at that time was shameful.

She said the entire nation was proud of the sacrifices of the police department, which was a target of Imran’s criticism. She said instead of criticism, Imran should ponder over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s performance in implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The minister said due to successful strategy of the federal and provincial governments and implementation of the NAP, 80 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents had been registered.

She said the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, innocent citizens and political leaders and workers had given great sacrifices in the war on terrorism and martyrdom of Punjab Minister Shuja Khanzada was its example.

She said at this critical juncture there was need for unity, not disharmony or anarchy.