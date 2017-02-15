Hamza visits Mayo Hospital to enquire after blast victims

MNA Hamza Shehbaz has said that the agony of the entire nation is common and these moments are of difficulty and sorrow. “It is very easy to politicize in these circumstances but politics cannot be done over the blood of martyrs,” he said.

Talking to the media after enquiring the well-being of injured persons of the Charing Cross blast at Mayo Hospital here today, he said that terrorists had been defeated through Zarb-e-Azab and a successful strategy against terrorism, and expressed the hope that the entire nation will fight against terrorism and win the war.

Hamza said that those trying to creating anarchy in these conditions should mend their ways. He said that the Pakistani nation has not given up in the war. Shehbaz said that we have overcome the difficult situation to a large extent and the remaining elements of terrorists will also be eliminated.

The MNA expressed resolve that the culprits engaged in criminal activities against Pakistan will be taken to task and the terrorists will be brought out of their hideouts. He paid homage to dutiful officers like Captain Mobeen and Zahid Gondal who laid down their lives during the performance of their duties.

Hamza said that at the time of explosion, he was only a few yards away and witnessed the tragic scene from a roof. He said that despite the nation being in the state of war, the people of Pakistan were fully determined to cope with such a situation.

He sought information from the hospital administration about the patients and directed that the best treatment facilities be provided to them.