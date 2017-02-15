Hadiqa Kiani shocked over ‘fake’ arrest reports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s singer and songwriter Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday expressed shock over British media reports that she was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London.

Her response came after Metro-UK.com, a British news website, quoted local authorities saying that Hadiqa Kiani was arrested for trying to smuggle 2 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in two bags of coffees inside two suitcases.

The report was also carried by a section of Pakistani media.

Photo taken TODAY in Lahore with my mother and son! Cannot believe how this FAKE London news has been spread 😱 pic.twitter.com/0fgudMePTI — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) February 14, 2017

In a message on micro-blogging website Twitter, Hadiqa has denounced the reports of her arrest in smuggling case as fake.

She said that she was in Lahore with her brother and son.

“Disgusted with media for such FAKE NEWS. I have been in Lahore, today is my nephew’s birthday. SHOCKED,” she said.

In a second tweet said, she said that photo was taken today in Lahore with my mother and son.

“Cannot believe how this FAKE London news has been spread,” she added.