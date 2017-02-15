Governor pays homage to late Jahangir Badr

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana on Wednesday lauded the services of late PPP leader Jehangir Badr and said that he would be remembered forever.

Addressing a gathering at the Lahore High Court Bar in the honour of Jehangir Badr, he said that Badr was a true and committed supporter of democracy and that he had always struggled against martial law.

“He showed exemplary courage during periods of martial law and was not afraid of conviction. He was committed to his views and causes as a political worker”, the governor added.

Remembering his visits with Badr to foreign countries as senators, he said that Badr was not happy with the current politics and was of the view that common man should be given relief. He said that only committed workers survive in the political arena and Jehangir Badr had succeeded by remaining committed to his ideology.

Addressing the gathering, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Badr had a multifaceted personality and was an exemplary father, friend, student, and political worker.

“Badr worked with three generations of the PPP and there was no other person who had similar honour in the party. Badr earned that honour with his commitment and dedication,” Kaira said.

He said that the party had survived all attempts at breaking it due to sincere workers like Jehangir Badr. “Party leaderships cannot do anything without workers like Badr,” he added.

Zulifqar Ali Badr, son of Jehangir Badr, also addressed the gathering and said that his father had earned his name through dedication and struggle.

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Rana Zia Abdur Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary General Ahsan Wayne, Advocate Ilyas Khan and other speakers also addressed the gathering. A large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.