Five terrorists killed after Mohmand Agency blast

PESHAWAR: Following the terrorist attack in Mohmand Agency, the Frontier Corps (FC) launched a search operation in Ghalanai area and killed five militants.

A spokesperson for the FC said the search operation was carried out in Sheikh Banda, a suburban area of Ghalanai town in Mohmand Agency.

It was conducted after a suicide blast in Ghalanai, which left at least five people, including three security forces personnel, dead early on Wednesday.

An encounter took place between terrorists and FC personnel during the raid, the spokesman said, in which five terrorists were killed.