Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva services still missing: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has resumed the hearing of Panama case Wednesday (Today) after a break of two weeks.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case.

Earlier, the hearing was adjourned as Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed suffered a heart problem.

Salman Akram Raja, the counsel of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz presented his arguments.

During the proceeding, Justice Sheikh Azmat remarked that documents of agreement between Minerva Financial Service Limited and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz are missing from the very first day.

He asked defence lawyer Salman Akram Raja to present the documents.

The record for the Sharif family’s business dealings for the last 40 to 45 years cannot be reproduced, the counsel said, as “it was lost during the 1999 martial law.”

Salman Akram Raja assured the court to submit the record at earliest and argued that Minerva Services is looking after London flats.

He further told the court that Hussain Nawaz owns London flats since 2006 and if anyone has any other proof against it, he must present it.

The counsel also argued that the court cannot reach a just conclusion in the case without first conducting a judicial inquiry.

The matter can be sent to relevant departments for enquiry as the Arsalan Iftikhar case determined that trials for cases can be held at the corresponding forums, Salman Akram Raja told the court.

There were eight questions that the court posed for the defendants to answer, including the relationship between Mian Mohammad Sharif and the Al Sani family, the shares in Nielsen and Nescoll and the profits the family gained from them, the counsel said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) announced on Tuesday that it would submit three more documents to disprove the stance adopted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, but the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is not convinced.