District govt’s website hacked by Indians

Lahore district government’s website was allegedly hacked by a group of Indian hackers on Tuesday.

“Pakistani kids keep distance from Indian server. It’s payback for hacking Indian sites,” a message on the website read.

The attack, which came in retaliation to Pakistani hackers targeting Indian websites, was carried out by a hackers’ group called IND 3MB3R.

The Lahore district website now shows an image of a sadhu followed by an Indian army insignia.

Indian and Pakistani hackers have been constantly hacking into each other government websites. Last month, the web portal of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Right to Information (RTI) Commission was allegedly hacked by Indian hackers. The cyber attack came a day after hackers defaced India’s elite National Security Guard’s website and left anti-Indian messages.