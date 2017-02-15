China’s colourful spring festival celebrated at NUML

You Yi says Confucius Institute playing pivotal role in promoting Chinese culture in Pakistan

The Confucius Institute at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday arranged a colourful function at the campus to celebrate the Chinese spring festival.

China’s Cultural Counselor You Yi was the chief guest on the occasion while NUML Director General Riaz Ahmed Gondal, registrar, directors, deans, HoDs, students from the various educational institutions and a large gathering of people attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the cultural counsellor said that the Confucius Institute was playing a pivotal role in promoting Chinese culture in Pakistan. He said that people of China use to celebrate the spring festival with their families and wish luck to each other.

He observed that both the two countries were exchanging language and cultural with each other to further strengthen the mutual friendship. You Yi thanked the NUML and the Confucius Institute for organising such a wonderful and colourful event.

Addressing on the occasion, the NUML director general said that the Confucius Institute at NUML stood top in promoting Chinese culture in the world.

He said that the NUML was proud to be the part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and under this project NUML International Centre of Education (NICE) was being set up in Xinjiang Normal University, China, to teach international languages to the people of China along with Urdu and English. “NUML all set to establish its campus at Gwadar, the other end of the CPEC route, to teach Chinese language to locals to reap maximum benefits of this great project,” he added.

Students from various schools presented colourful programmes related to the Chinese New Year celebrations. It was a fabulous event in which cultural aspect of all provinces of Pakistan along with Chinese was presented.

It is worth mentioning here that Chinese spring festival is the most celebrated traditional festival in Chinese folk culture.

According to Chinese tradition, each Chinese year is named after an animal, the 12 such animals: rat, cow, tiger, hare, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. On January 28, this year the Chinese were ushering in the year of the Rooster while saying goodbye to the year of the Monkey.