China to establish 4 new museums in KP

China has agreed to establish four museums in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museum Department and the Cultural Bureau of Shanxi province of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish four museums, protect and preserve archaeological and heritage sites as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in different areas of the province.

The signing ceremony was held at the Tourism Corporation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, under the MoU, the museums, archaeological and heritage sites would be preserved and renovated while four museums would be established on CPEC route in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese delegation said that an educational institution would be established at the University of Peshawar to start the Chinese language course and create awareness about the culture of China among the people of this part of the world.

China would also establish four international standard museums in the province having libraries and other modern facilities. The dignitaries said that Gandhara art exhibitions would be organised in various cities of China, including Shanghai, Beijing and Shanxi.