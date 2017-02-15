Bride-to-be killed in Lahore blast

A woman who was shopping for her wedding was killed in the deadly blast in Lahore on Monday.

Fatima, who was to get married next month, was one of the 13 people killed after a suicide bomber hit close to the Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

The deceased was passing by Mall Road with her brother Bilal Jamshed when the incident took place in the popular shopping hub in the city.

The critically injured lady was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which has claimed responsibility for the event, earlier hit the city with a deadly suicide bombing in 2016. The attack claimed 70 lives.