Border management discussed with Afghan govt: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif underlined the need for protecting boundaries in order to combat terrorism.

In an interview, he said the matter regarding border management with Afghan government has been discussed to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The minister said terrorists and their hideouts are in Afghanistan and suicide bombers are also coming from outside the country.

He said all important measures will be taken to secure the efforts made for flushing out the menace of terrorism.