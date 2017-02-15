Bomb blast in Peshawar; 2 killed, 18 injured

A bomb blast in Hayatabad area of Peshawar has claimed lives of 2 people and wounded 18 others.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Shaukat Yousafzai, it was a suicide bombing in which the bomber, who came on a motorbike, targeted a bus.

The blast occurred near Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) office.

Rescue teams have reached the site and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

More casualties are feared as many injured are stated to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story…