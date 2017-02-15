Big-B to appear in Ranbir, Alia next movie

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, Dragon, directed by Ayan Mukherjee, allegedly also has Amitabh Bachchan on board.

According to a report by Times Now, the Bhootnath star has given a nod for the project and will start shooting this year.

“He has said yes to the film. It’s a full-fledged role and not a guest appearance. It’s an important role. He will begin shoots for it this year,” a source confirmed.

This will be the third time Ayan will be working alongside Ranbir, as the two have worked together in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time, though.

If reports are to be believed, Amitabh and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time too in pivotal roles – as Ranbir did do a cameo for Boothnath Returns.

In an earlier interview, Ayan opened up about his upcoming movie, “I have not locked the title yet. Dragon is just the tentative title. It was called Dragon because, in the film, the guy has a mystical connection with the fire. So, I called it Dragon. There’s something I like about the word,” Ayan said.

“Ranbir will have to put in a lot of extra effort for his role in the movie. There’s so much stuff in the film like action, dance, movements… we hope he is going to excel in the movie.” the director shared.

Ranbir is currently all wrapped up in his latest project Jagga Jasoos with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, while Alia is working on Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, which also stars Varun Dhawan.