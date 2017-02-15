3 Levies personnel killed, 8 injured in Mohmand Agency suicide attack

At least three Levies personnel were killed and eight others injured in a suicide attack in Mohmand Agency’s Ghalanai Tehsil on Wednesday (Today).

Two suicide bombers tried to enter a compound of the local political administration. When stopped, one of the attackers blew himself up outside the entrance, said a senior official.

“The other attacker was shot down by Levies officials who were on guard,” the official added.

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said a terrorist bid was foiled in Mohmand Agency. “Security agencies had intelligence about the intrusion of suicide bombers from Afghanistan inside Mohmand Agency,” ISPR said in a statement.

“One suicide bomber blew himself up once spotted and challenged by security agencies at the gate of PA office while the other was shot by sentries at the gate,” the statement added. A search operation is being carried out in the area.