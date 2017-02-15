10800 cops to provide security to enumerators

KARACHI: Around 10800 police officials will provide security cover to the teams of enumerators being deployed for national population census 2017 in Karachi.

The Sindh DIG – headquarters told the meeting chaired by Police Inspector General (IGP – Sindh), AD Khawaja here on Wednesday to review the arrangements underway for the exercise to be held after a gap of 19 years.

The meeting extensively reviewed arrangements, particularly made for the metropolis, in the context of police deployment, transportation, feeding charges, logistic support and ready availability of human force.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Additional IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, the DIGs representing east, west and south zones of Karachi and other police officials along with those representing the provincial home department.

The Sindh police chief on the occasion directed the officials concerned to develop a comprehensive contingency plan for the exercise with provision for coordination among the relevant stakeholder.

He said this must be supplemented through a formation of the control room at district levels coupled with foolproof arrangements to streamline logistic support, police deployment, security and transportation.