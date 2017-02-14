War on terror to be taken to its logical end: PM, COAS

‘No operation ordered in Punjab’

COAS vows to hunt down terrorists across Pakistan

Both leaders visit pay condolence to bereaved families

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday resolved to keep fighting terrorists till victory is achieved. Both civil and military top leaders stated to take the war on terror to its logical end in separate statements after chairing meetings to review security situation in the country after Monday night’s tragic suicide bombing at Charing Cross, Mall Road, Lahore.

“No one should think that we will stumble in this struggle due to such terror attacks,” said the prime minister. The meeting was attended by the chief minister Punjab, federal interior minister, federal defence minister, national security advisor and other provincial cabinet members, a statement issued by the PM’s media office said.

The COAS said that terrorists of all hue and colour, their masters, financiers, planners and abettors, including from outside, will be hunted down across the country, held accountable and responded to. He expressed these views while chairing a security meeting during his visit to Corps Headquarters Lahore. Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps, and intelligence agencies briefed the army chief about the investigation into the suicide blast.

The prime minister said army and other military and civil law enforcement agencies had given matchless sacrifices to achieve great success in the war.

He said, “Our enemies will be defeated by our national resolve. To wipe out terrorism is our national duty.”

“Neither I nor this nation will forget the sacrifices of our valiant police officers and officials. This is a war of right and wrong and we as a nation are on the right side of history in this war. We will soon see the end of this cancerous terrorism and its ideology,” he added.

The prime minister said, “Swift, ruthless and successful response is the only option for us.”

The army chief said: “Such incidents can neither lower our national resolve nor can affect our ongoing efforts against terrorism. Our gains over the years cannot be reversed. He appreciated the efforts of intelligence agencies in tracing culprits of Monday night’s blast which have resulted in important arrests overnight including those of a few Afghan nationals. He directed to expedite efforts to unearth complete network.

Meanwhile, in the other meeting, the PM was briefed by Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rai Tahir and was told that the CCTV footage had helped in speeding up the investigations into Lahore terror attack.

The CTD chief told the meeting, “12 terrorist plans were disrupted in the year 2016. 231 terrorists have been killed by the CTD Punjab and 769 terrorists have been arrested.”

The meeting was told, “Counter terrorism department and Punjab Police with the support of our government will take revenge from these terrorists as soon as possible. Our fallen heroes have given ultimate sacrifice and we will not let ourselves and our nation down.”

General Bajwa said: “We have to defeat this inhuman brutal mindset and as a nation we shall.”

After the meetings, both Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and COAS Qamar Bajwa went separately to the residence of Syed Ahmad Mobin, DIG Traffic, and expressed condolences with the bereaved family. Ahmad Mobin was martyred in Monday night’s suicide blast. The prime minister and COAS expressed condolences with the mother, sister and wife of the late Ahmad Mobin and offered fateha for the departed souls of Monday’s terrorist incident. They said that the sacrifice of this brave son and those by the nation shall not go waste.