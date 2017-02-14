Trustees of Mohatta Palace Gallery nominated

The Sindh Government has nominated the members to act as the trustees of the Mohatta Palace Gallery Trust established under the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The official members include the Sindh governor as the chairman, Sindh chief secretary, National History and Literacy Heritage Division federal secretary, Department of Archaeology director general and Islamabad Museum and CT&AD secretary as members, said a statement on Tuesday.

The non-official members will include Hameed S Haroon as its managing trustee while Shaukat Tarin, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Hameed Akhund, Towfiq Chinoy, Prof Muhammad Daud Khan, Jehangir Siddiqui, advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, Nusrat Jamil and Akram Dost as the members.