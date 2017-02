ISLAMABAD: Supermodel Ayyan Ali has filed a contempt plea with the Supreme Court against the interior secretary.

Ayyan, in her petition, submitted that the government had not removed the model’s name from the Exit Control List despite the court’s orders.

The petition was filed by her through her lawyer Latif Khosa.

On January 30, the Supreme Court had allowed the model to travel abroad. Her lawyer had said that she wanted to travel to Dubai to meet her ailing mother.