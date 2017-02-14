SECMC, Indus Hospital collaborates for healthier Thar

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) on Tuesday collaborated with the philanthropic health service provider, the Indus Hospital to take functioning of its on-site free Mother and Child Clinic situated in Thar Coal Block II.

According to a press statement issued, an agreement to this effect was signed by SECMC CEO Shamsuddin Shaikh and Indus Hospital’s CEO Abdul Bari. The Indus Hospital will manage the entire operations of the clinic under their own management by providing necessary and quality healthcare facilities and services.

Given the high maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in Tharparkar region, the clinic was initiated in June 2015 by SECMC initiated as Marvi Mother and Child Health Clinic at its centrally located site office. Several local community members are involved in the running of the weekly clinic, whilst dispensary staff from a local pharmacy in Islamkot has been engaged.

The clinic also provides medicines free of charge to the females and children. Briefing about the venture, Shamsuddin said that the health facility is fully equipped with a specialised female gynaecologist, a qualified nurse, provision of an ultrasound machine, Gynae/Ops related medical checkups, free of cost medical consultation services and provision of free medicines.

The total number of patients to date at the clinic has been around 6,000, he said, adding that the clinic has been one of our success stories in providing better health care facilities to the people of Block II and surrounding areas.

Dr Abdul Bari while speaking on the occasion said that “it has been our mission to provide free of charge health care to underprivileged areas”.