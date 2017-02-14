Press Council of Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation condemn Lahore blast

Press Council of Pakistan Chairman Dr Salahuddin Mengal on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Lahore in which a number of innocent people lost their lives and many others were injured.

He strongly condemned the cowardly act of targeting innocent persons and police personnel and said that such acts would not deter the resolve of the nation to stand against terrorism. Mengal extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In a condolence message issued here, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Board of Governors Chairman Barrister Amjad Malik strongly condemned the suicide attack.

He expressed his heartfelt dismay on the martyrdom of police cops including Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Zahid Gondal and Deputy Inspector General (Traffic) Lahore Ahmed Mubeen in the attack.