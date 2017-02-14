Poor sewerage system: Inconvenience to CHK patients

KARACHI: The choked sewerage system, damaged road and encroachments on a street leading from the MA Jinnah Road towards the Emergency Department of Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) has been causing grave inconvenience to the visiting patients and hampering the movement of rescue vehicles.

An official of Civil Hospital Karachi told PPI that the choked sewerage lines have increased miseries of the patients and medical staff as the concerned District Municipal Corporation (DMC) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) sanitation staff are not properly maintaining the sewerage system adding that the street leading to the hospital is also damaged at several places due to accumulation of stagnant sewerage water.

He further stated that there is an urgent need of repairing the road and replacement of broken sewerage lines to reduce miseries of the patients.

The official said that the ambulance drivers also face difficulties to shift injured people to the hospital due to a traffic jam on streets leading from Jamia Cloth Market to the hospital gate due to the establishment of roadside stalls.

The overflowing gutters near the CHK main emergency gate have become a serious nuisance for visiting patients and are also creating hurdles for shifting of emergency patients. Moreover, the doctors, paramedical staff and staff nurses are also facing great hardships.

The official said unchecked encroachments have made it difficult for patients and their attendants to pass through the area adding that the Anti-Encroachment Cell of KMC has failed to launch a comprehensive campaign.

KMC Medical Superintendent Dr Zulfiqar Ali Siyal said that the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team and hospital management have requested the authorities for the removal of encroachments and maintenance.