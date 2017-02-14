‘Policies for minorities are fully implemented’

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Dr Khatumal Jeewan has said that the policy for the job quota reserved for women, special persons and minority community is being implemented in letter and spirit.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women at his office on Tuesday.

He further said that vocational training projects for women belonging to minority community will also be planned so that trained women could get job immediately,

Jeewan said that women were playing a vital role in nation building and they should get ample opportunities for training and education as well.

He further said, ‘Educated mother is the surety for the better future and to create a prosperous, balanced and civilised society”.

Jeewan elaborated that the present government has been making every effort to provide rights to the women.

The Minorities Affairs Department has also released marriage funds to the poor and needy families who cannot bore wedding expenses of their daughters and sisters, he concluded.