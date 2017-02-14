PM visits DIG Traffic Mobeen’s residence, offers condolences

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday went to the residence of Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobeen and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

Mobeen was martyred in a suicide blast at Charing Cross, The Mall.

The prime minister expressed condolences with the mother, sister and wife of Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobeen.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security Lt-Gen (retd) Nasir Janjua, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sameer Ahmad Syed, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains and other government officials were present on the occasion.