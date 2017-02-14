PCB suspends Nasir Jamshed

The Pakistan Cricket Board Monday provisionally suspended opening batsman Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket for violating PCB’s anti-corruption code.

The PCB has yet to officially elaborate the nature and timing of violation but it is understood that it is connected with the recent corruption scandal in Pakistan Super League (PSL) which led to the suspension of Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan.

Najam Sethi said in a tweet: “PCB has provisionally suspended Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket for violating its anti-corruption code.”