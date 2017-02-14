PCB fails to refrain players from bookies, say parliamentarians

Following the suspension of cricketer Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif from Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s second edition, and an ongoing investigation against Muhammad Irfan over spot-fixing, a meeting of the Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination Monday showed their concern over the poor performance of the Pakistan Cricket Board who failed to refrain the players from the bookies and gamblers.

The committee also discussed the corrupt elements in the PSL matches currently held in Dubai.

It was decided unanimously by the committee that the inquiry—which is already ordered by PCB and ICC—may be held impartially, and its outcome may also be shared with the standing Committee on IPC in its next meeting for its consideration and further action. The committee stressed the need to eliminate the corrupt elements from the PCB to save the good name of the country.

Previously, while talking to media, Sharjeel Khan’s father also defended his son and claimed that the investigation by PCB will prove his innocence.

The committee under the chairmanship of Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan also scrutinised budgetary proposals relating to PSDP in respect of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and its attached departments for the next financial year 2017-18.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) DG briefed the committee about the ongoing, newly approved and unapproved projects of the ministry along with its attached departments. During the discussion over the construction of Narowal Sports Complex, the committee showed their dissatisfaction over the time consumed for its revised estimates. The minister informed the committee about the reason for delaying the work and assured that 70 per cent work on the complex has been completed and the remaining will be completed shortly.

The secretary apprised the committee that there are 13 ongoing projects costing Rs2119.728 million, ten new projects of PSM worth Rs896.184 million, one project of PCB worth Rs100 million, one of IPC amounting to Rs38.00 million and five Pakistan Boy Scout Association projects amounting to Rs216.601. These projects were put before the committee for its approval. The total budgetary proposals regarding PSDP for the FY-2017-18 were Rs3370.513 million. After detailed discussion and certain observations of the committee, the budgetary proposal was unanimously approved with the direction to consult the honourable member Muhammad Afzal Khan and Moulana Amir Zaman for the inclusion of incomplete work on sports complexes in their constituency.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Sabiha Nazir, Aftab Shahban Mirani, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Moulana Amir Zaman and Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, along with various other officials.