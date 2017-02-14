Pakistan won’t stumble in war of ‘right and wrong’: PM

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said the war on terror would be taken to its logical end and no-one should think that “we will stumble in this struggle due to terror attacks”.

Chairing a law and order meeting here against the backdrop of Monday’s bombing, the prime minister, according to a statement issued by the PM’s media office, said the army and other military and civil law enforcement agencies had given matchless sacrifices to achieve great success in the war.

“Our enemies will be defeated by our national resolve. To wipe out terrorism is our national duty,” the premier told the meeting that was attended by the Punjab chief minister, federal interior minister, federal defence minister, national security adviser and other provincial cabinet members.

“Neither I nor this nation will forget the sacrifices of our valiant police officers and officials. This is a war of right and wrong and we as a nation are on the right side of history in this war. We will soon see the end of this cancerous terrorism and its ideology,” the PM said, adding “Swift, ruthless and successful response is the only option for us.”

During the meeting, the premier was given a briefing by Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rai Tahir.

According to him, the CCTV footage had helped in speeding up the investigations into the terror attack.

The CTD chief told the meeting that “12 terrorist plans were disrupted in the year 2016. 231 terrorists have been killed by the CTD Punjab and 769 terrorists arrested.”

The meeting was told that “the Counter Terror Department and Punjab Police with the support of our government will take revenge from these terrorists as soon as possible. Our fallen heroes have given ultimate sacrifice and we will not let ourself and our nation down.” Participants of the meeting also offered fateha for the departed souls of Monday’s terrorist attack.