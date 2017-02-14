Pakistan women beat Scotland women by 6 wickets

Pakistan beat Scotland by six wickets in the 12th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Colombo on Tuesday, making it the sides’ third consecutive win in the tournament thus far.

Scotland Women won the toss and chose to bat, posting a nominal score of 91 runs in 39.1 overs as wickets rapidly fell.

Pakistan reached the target in only 27.1 overs with the loss of four wickers.

The Player of the Match award went to Pakistan’s Sana Mir, who picked up five wickets during her 10-over spell at an an impressive economy rate of 1.40 runs.

“It’s always special to be contributing to the team. These performances are definitely going to help us in the next round, but the performances here have finished and now there would be a new day and we have to perform again,” Sana Mir said.

Javeria Khan was the highest scorer for Pakistan, posting 35 runs on the board and remaining not out at the end of the inning.

Pakistan gained two points on the table as a result of the win, earning a spot in the Super Six stage where the side will face the top three teams from Group A.

The Super Six round

All six sides with One-Day International status at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 have retained their grade for the next four-year cycle by qualifying for the Super Six stage.

The top four sides will also earn places in the second edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, while the fifth and sixth placed sides will secure ODI status for the next four years.

Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies have already qualified directly for the tournament after finishing among the top four in the ICC Women’s Championship, which concluded in November 2016.

According to the detail issued by International Cricket Council, there were no surprises in store as India, Sri Lanka and Ireland advanced from Group A, while South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh made it from Group B as the last round of preliminary league matches were completed on Monday.

The teams to have qualified carry points gained against other sides that have advanced from their group.

This means that India and South Africa not only topped the standings but also have the cushion of four points as they won all their league matches. Sri Lanka and Pakistan crossed-over with two points each, while Ireland and Bangladesh advanced without any points since they beat sides that did not qualify.

Pakistan, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka are among the leading sides participating in the tournament, which will decide which four teams get a chance to play the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 from June 24 to July 23 in England and Wales.