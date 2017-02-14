Pakistan censures North Korea missile test

8 mins ago BY News Desk
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 23, 2016 shows a test launch of the surface-to-surface medium long-range strategic ballistic missile Hwasong-10 at an undisclosed location in North Korea. The Musudan -- also known as the Hwasong-10 -- has a theoretical range of anywhere between 2,500 and 4,000 kilometres (1,550 to 2,500 miles). / AFP / KCNA VIA KNS / KCNA / South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. / (Photo credit should read KCNA/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Pakistan has condemned the latest missile test conducted by North Korea in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Foreign Office spokesman called upon North Korea to refrain from any step that could undermine the prospects of regional peace and stability.

The spokesman also called upon North Korea to refrain from actions which ran counter to the objective of reaching a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the issue within the framework of the six-party talks.



