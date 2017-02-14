Officials urged to comply with garbage removal and disposal mechanism

KARACHI: District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza has directed the officials concerned to strictly comply with the system developed for garbage removal and disposal work in the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he urged them to also expedite the process of safe disposal of varied categories of waste generated at different union councils located in the area. Warning that no negligence will be tolerated, Raza said an efficient surveillance system is also in place and strict action will be taken against staffers failing to realise their responsibilities.

All thoroughfares, lanes, surroundings of all the educational institutions, religious buildings and commercial centres must be diligently cleaned on daily basis, emphasised the DMC – Korangi chairman.

Meanwhile, during a visit to Shah Faisal zone off DMC – Korangi, Nayyar Raza accompanied by the chairmen of union committees, inspected the cleanliness and collection along with the transportation of garbage from designated points to main dumping site.

He urged the concerned official to pay equal attention towards plantation and protection of greenery in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Raza also assured people, who had gathered there and shared their problems with him, that all genuine grievances would be addressed without any delay.