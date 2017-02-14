‘No operation ordered in Punjab’

A senior officer at the Inter-Services Public Relations told Pakistan Today that the army chief did not order any military operation in Punjab and the rumours about such an order were untrue.

Opposition politicians, including Imran Khan, have called for an operation by Rangers in Punjab in the wake of Monday night’s suicide bombing in Lahore that resulted in 15 dead and over 100 injured. Some media outlets are already running with headlines that the COAS has ordered an operation in Punjab, which is not true, as of yet.