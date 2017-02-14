Muttahida lawmaker indicted in illicit weapons case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA Kamran Farooqui in cases pertaining to possession of illicit weapons.

Arrested in December last year, Farooqui had been booked for keeping illicit weapons, explosives and a stolen motorcycle. But, the MPA, who got elected from PS-111, denied all these charges, and said he would contest them in the court of law.

The hearing was adjourned till March 9.

Following his arrest in 2016, an investigation officer told the ATC judge that the MQM MPA had confessed to his crimes during interrogation.

Insiders however claimed that Farooqui had been accused of being involved in the May 12 mayhem.