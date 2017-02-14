More than 3,700 police personnel killed since 2002

More than 3,700 police personnel lost their lives in around 450 suicide attacks since 2002 across the country.

Two senior police officers—SSP Operations Zahid Gondal and DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobin—were the latest victims who were killed in a suicide attack near Punjab Assembly on Monday.

More than 7,000 civilians also lost their lives while more than 14,270 injured in these suicide attacks in the past 14 years. More than 750 police personnel were killed in Sindh, 1457 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 450 in Balochistan, 370 in Punjab and the rest of them were killed in FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad and Jammu and Kashmir.

The data further revealed that armed militants wearing suicide vests killed over 60 young policemen in Quetta police academy attack six months back.

A suicide bomber also killed some 17 policemen and injured 80 others outside the Lahore High Court, minutes before the arrival of an anti-government lawyers’ procession in 2008.

Three policemen, including CID SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan, were killed in an attack which occurred at Lyari Expressway Karachi in January 2013.

Additional Inspector Safwat Ghayur was killed in a suicide attack in 2010 while some 13 policemen were killed in a suicide blast targeting a bus carrying 50 police officers near the gate of Razzakabad Police Training Center in Shah Latif Town of Karachi.

A suicide blast in Iqbal Town Lahore had also killed at least nine policemen standing guard on the eve of the Independence Day in 2007. Similarly, some 13 police personnel lost their lives in a terror attack at Satellite Town, Quetta on January 13, 2016.

Two policemen lost their lives in a terror attack which occurred in Shabqadar, Charsadda in March 2016.

Three policemen were martyred in Mardan in May last year. Three policemen were killed in district and sessions court in Mardan in September 2016.

Five policemen were martyred in Shikarpur in the same month. The data further revealed that two policemen were killed in an attack on Police Lines in Lahore in February 2015.

A senior policeman, Inspector Shafiq Tanoli, was killed in a suicide attack in Old Sabzi Mandi area of Karachi in Sindh in April 2013. Two policemen were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a security post in Spin Thall area of Hangu district February 14, 2013.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the Dera Ismail Khan Police Lines which killed 12 police personnel and the suicide bomber on July 17, 2007.