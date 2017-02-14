LCWU and HEC collaborate for teacher training workshop

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s Learning Innovation Division, inaugurated a five-day training workshop for its teaching faculty on Tuesday.

HEC has funded a Master Trainer Training module under its Transforming English Language Skills (TELS) program for the teaching staff at LCWU.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that the micro-teaching training technique was found very effective during the training. Through this technique, participants can review videotapes of their lectures to pinpoint their shortcomings and enhance their skills.

Directorate of Faculty Development and Internationalization (DFDI) Director Masooma Abbas welcomed the participants and thanked them for their presence. The participants benefitted from the rich learning experience of the first day of training which comprised of sessions on academic planning, management, assessment, evaluation, and communication skills.

The training will encompass the professional development of the enrolled participants.