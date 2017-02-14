Larkana cadet, who was tortured by teacher, leaves for treatment in US

KARACHI: The teenage student, who was brutally tortured by a teacher in Cadet College Larkana, left for treatment in the United States on Tuesday.

Thirteen-year-old Muhammad Ahmed’s treatment will begin in the US from Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Sindh government has released Rs50 million for his travel and treatment.

Ahmed was physically and mentally affected after being tortured reportedly by his teacher.

He broke sensitive bones in his neck as he was strangulated. Moreover, the boy also lost his speech and suffered a paralysis attack.

Doctors had suggested Ahmed was treated in the United States.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the issue, and promised to bear all medical expenses. He had also directed Ahmed be taken abroad if need be.