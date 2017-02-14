Katrina Kaif, not Salman Khan, to launch sister Isabel in Bollywood?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan launched Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabel in films with Indo-Canadian venture Dr Cabbie opposite Vinay Virmani. Now, she looks all set to make her debut in Bollywood as well. If reports are to be believed, Katrina is going to launch her sister in Hindi films soon.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, “Katrina and Salman discuss films extensively and are like family to each other. She has shown interest in venturing into film production soon while simultaneously balancing her acting gigs and has been reading scripts, discussing films with her close director friends as well. If there’s anyone who’ll launch her sister in a big Bollywood production, it’ll be Katrina herself.”

The newspaper also contacted Katrina who said, “Nothing really has crystallised yet. I will produce a film one day… soon.”

From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, a lot of other Bollywood heroines are venturing into film production, and thus Katrina might be thinking of following the same path.

